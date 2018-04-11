El obispo de la diócesis Sigüenza-Guadalajara, Atilano Rodríguez, se ha mostrado partidario de la decisión del Tribunal Constitucional de avalar las subvenciones con dinero público a colegios que segregan por sexos a su alumnado, defendiendo además que "hay experiencias en distintos países" en las que se comprueba que es mucho mayor el "rendimiento intelectual" de los escolares cuando se les separa en los estudios hasta una determinada edad.
En declaraciones a Europa Press tras una rueda de prensa para presentar la Plataforma Libres para Educar, Rodríguez ha indicado que ve esta decisión "lógica", y asegura que hoy en día ya hay colegios en todo el mundo donde "desde el punto de vista del rendimiento intelectual, es mejor" diferenciar entre niños y niñas.
Pero para Rodríguez aún es más importante que "si los padres, ante la oferta educativa de estos colegios, creen oportuno el llevar a sus hijos a estos centros, son libres para poder hacerlo".
En este sentido ha matizado también que si los padres observasen algún tipo de discriminación por el hecho de tener niños en un colegio o solo niñas, no aceptarían escolarizar a sus hijos ahí.
