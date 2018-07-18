La ONG española Proactiva Open Arms ha pedido a las autoridades españolas un puerto para desembarcar a la superviviente y los cadáveres de una mujer y un niño encontrados en el Mediterráneo central, al considerar que ni Italia ni Libia son países seguros.
El fundador de Proactiva Open Arms, Oscar Camps, explicó a EFE, desde el velero Astral donde se encuentra, que ayer a las 23:04 horas (21:04 GMT) Italia les asignó el puerto de Catania, en Sicilia, para desembarcar a la mujer superviviente, pero no a los cadáveres.
Después de las declaraciones del ministro del Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini, de que el salvamento de ayer era "falso", se consideró que tampoco Italia "era un puerto seguro para salvaguardar a esta mujer", dijo Camps.
Nuevo drama en el Mediterráneo
Este martes la ONG denunciaba cómo los guardacostas libios dejaron morir a un niño de corta edad y a una mujer tras hundir la embarcación en la que intentaban cruzar el Mediterráneo para llegar a Europa.
Según Camps, los guardacostas libios acudieron a su rescate y hundieron la balsa, dejando en el agua a varias personas que se negaron a subir y ser devueltos a Libia.
Una situación que Open Arms quiso retratar con las imágenes del horror. En Público somos muy cuidadosos con las fotografías que publicamos, especialmente con las de menores. Sin embargo, hemos decidido publicar estas durísimas imágenes porque consideramos necesario evidenciar, por un lado, el drama y la desesperación que esconden los fenómenos migratorios; y, por otro, que quienes migran, poniendo en riesgo sus vidas, son personas, incluidos niños, y no meros números fríos y sin rostro.
