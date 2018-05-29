Tres agentes de la Guardia Civil y dos de la Policía Nacional han resultado heridos en una operación antidroga desarrollada en una playa de Algeciras (Cádiz) en un enfrentamiento contra un grupo de narcotraficantes que acababan de alijar un cargamento de hachís, han indicado hoy fuentes policiales.
En la operación, desarrollada sobre las 5:30 horas de la madrugada de ayer, han sido detenidas siete personas, e incautados 600 kilos de hachís y una furgoneta sustraída. Lo hechos sucedieron cuando agentes de la Guardia Civil detectaron que una "narcolancha" había llegado a la playa de El Rinconcillo y estaba descargando droga. Las patrullas de la Guardia Civil solicitaron ayuda a la Policía Nacional ya que vieron como la droga estaba siendo conducida a una vivienda cercana a la zona de Botavara. Cuando el dispositivo policial llegó a la vivienda salió un amplio grupo de personas que se enfrentaron con violencia a los agentes para evitar ser detenidos.
A consecuencia del forcejeo tres agentes de la Guardia Civil y dos de la Policía Nacional resultaron lesionados, según fuentes policiales. La Guardia Civil detuvo a cinco personas y la Policía Nacional a otras dos. En la operación se intervinieron además 19 fardos de hachís, con un peso de 600 kilos.
Tras esta operación, el ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, ha trasladado en twitter sus "mejores deseos de recuperación" para los agentes que han sufrido heridas leves y ha asegurado que van a seguir actuando contra el narcotráfico "sin tregua".
