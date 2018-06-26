Público
Una operación contra la mafia armenia prevé un centenar de detenidos en toda España

La Policía y los Mossos están llevando a cabo una operación en Catalunya, el Levante y Madrid contra la mafia armenia, dedicada, entre otros delitos, al amaño de partidos de tenis, tráfico de armas y drogas, así como de blanqueo de capitales.

Policía nacional, archivo - EFE

La Policía Nacional y los Mossos d'Esquadra están llevando a cabo una operación en varios puntos de España contra la mafia armenia, dedicada, entre otros delitos, al amaño de partidos de tenis, tráfico de armas y drogas, así como de blanqueo de capitales, y en la que se prevén un centenar de detenciones.

Según han informado fuentes policiales, la operación se desarrolla en Catalunya, la zona de Levante y Madrid, y en ella participa también la agencia europea Europol, así como agentes del grupo de juegos de azar de la UDEV (Unidad contra la delincuencia especializada y violenta).

Se espera que se practiquen unos cincuenta registros, según las mismas fuentes, que han precisado que uno de ellos tiene lugar en Badalona (Barcelona), y que el número de detenidos se prevé que ascienda al centenar, una veintena de ellos en el área de Barcelona.

