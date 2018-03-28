Público
Operación Semana Santa La DGT prevé 9 millones de desplazamientos en la segunda fase de Semana Santa  

La mayoría de las salidas se producirán entre la tarde del miércoles y la mañana del Jueves Santo 

Tramo de la salida de Madrid por la A-6, en la primera fase de la operación de Semana Santa - EFE

La Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) ha montado un dispositivo especial de vigilancia y regulación para la segunda fase de la operación de Semana Santa desde hoy hasta el lunes, periodo en el que prevé que se realicen 9.070.000 desplazamientos. Se pide atención a los desplazamientos cortos y las carreteras secundarias. 

Las mayores complicaciones se producirán a las salidas de las grandes ciudades durante la tarde de hoy miércoles y la mañana de mañana, día de Jueves Santo, informa la DGT, que pide atención a los desplazamientos cortos y a las carreteras secundarias, especialmente vigiladas por las nuevas patrullas integrales de la Agrupación de Tráfico de la Guardia Civil y por los helicópteros Pegasus.

La segunda fase de esta operación es la más importante del año por volumen y desplazamientos

La DGT recuerda que las colisiones por alcance, las salidas de la vía y las invasiones de carril contrario suelen estar relacionadas con distracciones, fatiga, sueño y velocidad inadecuada. La segunda fase de esta operación es la más importante de todo el año por volumen y desplazamientos de vehículos a lo largo de toda la red y por desarrollarse en un periodo de tiempo muy limitado.

De los 15,5 millones de desplazamientos previstos para toda la operación, desde el viernes pasado hasta el próximo lunes, 9,07 millones se producirán durante esta segunda fase, por lo que la DGT recomienda planificar el viaje y evitar las horas más desfavorables, que hoy serán desde las tres de la tarde hasta las once de la noche. Catalunya, Comunidad Valenciana y Cantabria comenzarán mañana la segunda fase de la operación al no ser festivo el jueves en estas comunidades.

La DGT recuerda que la novedad en esta operación son la patrullas integrales de tal forma que algunas de las motos van equipadas con medios portátiles que permiten realizar acciones de control de velocidad, pruebas de detección de alcohol y drogas de manera autónoma sin necesidad de apoyo de otros equipos.

