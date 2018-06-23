Público
Oposiciones Educación Una opositora, obligada a ir al examen con su bebé cuatro días después de dar a luz

Según ha explicado la asturiana Olaya García, su caso no entra dentro de los supuestos de fuerza mayo para justificar el no presentarse a la oposición

Imagen de archivo de un examen de oposiciones de maestros. EFE

Decenas de miles de personas se han presentado este sábado en toda España a las oposiciones para obtener una de las 23.512 plazas que se ofertan para ser profesor de Secundaria.

Una de esas miles ha sido la asturiana Olaya García, que, según informa la Cadena Ser, ha tenido que acudir con su bebé tan sólo cuatro días después de dar a luz. Según ha explicado García, su caso no entra dentro de los supuestos de fuerza mayo para justificar el no presentarse a la oposición.

"El bebé de esta chica se puso a llorar, tuvo que darle de mamar en una sala. No es un único caso. En otra ocasión, un chico tuvo que salir del tanatorio tras haber muerto su padre para presentarse a la oposición”, ha criticado Suatea (Sindicato Unitario Autónomo de Trabajadores de la Enseñanza de Asturies).

