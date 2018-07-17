La Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias (TSJC) ha ordenado este martes repetir el juicio en el que fue condenado a cuatro años de cárcel un hombre de 83 años acusado de matar a otro al que sorprendió robando en su casa y amenazando a su mujer, al entender que el veredicto del jurado no está fundamentado.
La Sala de lo Penal del TSJC ordena la repetición del juicio con un nuevo jurado y un nuevo magistrado presidente, informa un comunicado, al entender que el veredicto del jurado que dio lugar a la condena carecía de motivación y estimar de esta forma el recurso del Ministerio Fiscal y del acusado.
El anciano había sido condenado a dos años por homicidio con la eximente incompleta de defensa propia y dos por tenencia ilícita de armas.
Los hechos sucedieron el 1 de marzo de 2015 en el municipio de Arafo cuando el hombre de 83 años mató de un disparo a un ladrón que se había introducido en su casa y que estaba amenazando de muerte a su mujer.
El TSJC estima el recurso del fiscal y parcialmente el del acusado, al entender que la sentencia del fallo del jurado vulneró el derecho del anciano a obtener una resolución "fundada y motivada".
Según la sentencia, en su veredicto, entre otros aspectos, el jurado no da explicación alguna de por qué considera que existían otras alternativas de actuación para el acusado menos gravosas para hacer frente al atraco y a la agresión a la que estaba siendo sometida su mujer.
Entiende el tribunal que la existencia "del vacío motivador" del veredicto vulnera el derecho del recurrente a obtener una tutela judicial efectiva.
