Orgullo LGTBI Carmena, sobre el colectivo LGTBI: "Hay que escucharles y colaborar con ellos, ellas y elles"

La alcaldesa ha celebrado el seguimiento social de la manifestación por la igualdad y ha dicho que el Orgullo es, junto a San Isidro, la fiesta de Madrid", la capital de la "tolerancia y la libertad".

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena. - EFE

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, ha empleado el lenguaje inclusivo para el colectivo LGTBI. "Hay que escucharles y colaborar con ellos, ellas y elles", ha dicho la política durante un discurso en el que ha reivindicado el éxito de la convocatoria del Orgullo Gay en Madrid.

"Queridísimos, queridísimas, querídisimes", comenzaba, para después añadir que "ya no vale la 'a' o la 'o', ahora la 'e'. Así tiene que ser: diversidad y cambio".

"Ames a quién ames, Madrid te quiere", zanjaba la alcaldesa.

