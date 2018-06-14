Metro de Madrid no abrirá 24 horas como ocurrió el año pasado. El suburbano ha optado por prolongar una hora más el día central de las celebraciones del Orgullo LGTBI en Madrid, el sábado 7 de julio, para favorecer la movilidad en la capital ante la gran afluencia de personas que se prevé por ese evento.
Metro ha comprobado tras analizar los datos del año pasado que la gran cantidad de demanda se produce precisamente en la franja horaria en la que se va a prolongar el servicio, por lo que se garantiza la movilidad y no es necesario abrir toda la noche como en 2017.
En concreto, el suburbano ha planteado para este evento prolongar el servicio de circulación de trenes hasta las 2.33 horas (cuando el horario habitual marca que el último tren salga a las 1.33 horas) y el cierre de estaciones será sobre las 3 de la madrugada (en lugar de las 2 horas).
Además, la medida se aplicaría en las líneas que discurren en la almendra central y estará vigente en un total de 119 estaciones, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes del suburbano. La propuesta ha sido trasladada a los representantes de los trabajadores.
También se reforzará el servicio el sábado por la tarde con motivo de la manifestación del Orgullo que se realiza en las principales calles del centro de la capital.
El año pasado el suburbano procedió a la apertura de 24 horas el día central del Orgullo en las líneas centrales: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7A, 8, 9A, 10A, 11 y Ramal.
La Consejería de Transportes cifró el coste de la apertura durante 24 horas de Metro (que era la primera vez que se hace en la red) en 400.000 euros. A su vez, se dio un extra de 150 euros, plus de nocturnidad y un día libre a los maquinistas que realizaron el servicio.
