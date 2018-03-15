Público
Ortega Cano La revista 'Mongolia' deberá pagar 40.000 euros a Ortega Cano por una caricatura

La condena del juzgado de Alcobendas deja a la publicación satírica "seriamente amenazada".

Portada de la revista 'Mongolia' en la que aparece la caricatura de José Ortega Cano.

La revista Mongolia deberá pagar 40.000 euros a José Ortega Cano por vulnerar su derecho al honor y a la propia imagen después de publicar una caricatura del torero en noviembre de 2016. La condena del juzgado de primera instancia número 3 de Alcobendas deja a la publicación satírica "seriamente amenazada". 

Mongolia, condenada también a pagar las costas del juicio, presentará un recurso de apelación al considerar que "no existe vulneración alguna del derecho a la propia imagen". Asimismo, la revista defiende en un comunicado que "debe prevalecer la libertad de expresión".

Tal y como explican, la publicación satírica lanzó una iniciativa de crowdfunding para "afrontar los costes del procedimiento, poner en marcha las recompensas (suscripciones, camisetas, etc.), pagar la comisión a verkami.com y contar con una pequeña caja de resistencia". Consiguieron recaudar 23.700 euros, "una cifra totalmente insuficiente" para hacer frente a la multa impuesta por el juzgado de Alcobendas.

La revista, que empleó la imagen de Ortega Cano en una de sus portadas para anunciar un espectáculo, asegura que no se rendirá, a pesar de que el futuro de Mongolia quede "muy amenazado". Asimismo, anuncian que en los próximos días van a "preparar nuevas acciones con el objetivo de salvar la revista".

