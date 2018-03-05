El departamento de Policía de Los Ángeles ha confirmado hoy que ha arrestado al hombre que robó el Óscar a la actriz Frances McDormand en pleno Governor's Ball, la fiesta oficial de la Academia de Hollywood.
La portavoz del departamento, Rosario Herrera, no ofreció más detalles al respecto, pero según varios testigos, un hombre afroamericano de mediana edad fue quien llevó a cabo el hurto de la estatuilla.
McDormand estaba celebrando su victoria por su trabajo en la cinta "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" cuando se dio cuenta de que el galardón había desaparecido después de ya hubieran grabado su nombre en ella.
La intérprete no pudo reprimir el llanto acompañada de su marido, el cineasta Joel Coen, tras llevar a cabo una búsqueda infructuosa en la sala, situada dos pisos por encima del acceso al Teatro Dolby, donde se celebró la ceremonia de los Óscar.
Sin embargo, el representante de la actriz, Simon Halls, confirmó al diario USA Today que agentes de seguridad del evento se encargaron de devolver la estatuilla a su dueña.
"Fran (como es conocida la actriz por sus próximos) y el Óscar están felizmente reunidos y disfrutando de una hamburguesa de In-N-Out", indicó Simon Halls.
