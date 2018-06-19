La Osteria Franciscana, de Italia, elegido mejor restaurante del mundo

El restaurante Osteria Franciscana, del cocinero Massimo Bottura, en Módena (Italia), ha sido reconocido hoy como el mejor del mundo, mientras que el español El Celler de Can Roca ha sido segundo y el Mirazur francés, tercero en los premios The50 best de los 50 mejores restaurantes del mundo.
Los galardones han sido entregados esta noche durante una gala celebrada en el Palacio Euskalduna de Bilbao, y, aunque han cambiado los lugares de los primeros, no han tenido muchas novedades.
De hecho, la Osteria Franciscana fue segundo el año pasado y primero en la edición del 2016. El gerundense El Celler, de los hermanos Roca, tercero el año pasado, ha quedado segundo este año.
A su vez, el restaurante gerundense ha sido reconocido como el mejor de España. El segundo español en la lista ha sido el donostiarra Mugaritz de Andoni Luis Aduriz, noveno, y el tercero, el asador vizcaíno Etxebarri, de Víctor Arginzoniz.
Por su parte, el restaurante Central, de Lima (Perú) ha sido reconocido como el mejor de Latinoamérica y ha quedado en el lugar sexto de la clasificación general mundial.
El Central, de la pareja formada por Virgilio Martínez y Pía León, logró el año pasado el puesto quinto y este año ha bajado al sexto. El segundo latinoamericano en la lista ha sido para la cocina nikkei peruano-japonesa del Maido, también limeño. Séptimo en la lista, su cocinero Misha Tsumura sube un puesto respecto al año anterior.
