Público
Público

La PAH se moviliza ante las sedes de Cs para que no se vete su Ley de Vivienda

Las movilizaciones se iniciarán el jueves al mediodía en Barcelona y se extenderán el viernes a Madrid y Logroño

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
EUROPA PRESS

EUROPA PRESS

La Plataforma de Afectados por la Hipoteca (PAH) ha anunciado que esta semana convocará manifestaciones ante las sedes de Ciudadanos para presionar al partido naranja con el fin de que no permita en el Congreso que el Gobierno acabe vetando la tramitación de la Ley de Vivienda que promueve el movimiento antidesahucios.

La PAH sostiene que este viernes por la tarde acaba el plazo que tiene el Gobierno para pronunciarse sobre la tramitación de su Ley de Vivienda y se teme que sea vetada por el Ejecutivo haciendo uso de la capacidad que le otorga la Constitución para bloquear iniciativas legislativas que alteren el escenario presupuestario, sea por aumento de gasto o por disminución de ingresos.

Este movimiento, que en su día tuvo como portavoces a la hoy alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, y el diputado de Podemos Rafael Mayoral, quiere que el previsible veto que presente el Gobierno no sea tenido en cuenta por la Mesa del Congreso, donde el PP está en minoría.

Por ello, y dando por hecho que su ley tiene el respaldo del PSOE y de Unidos Podemos, quiere presionar a Ciudadanos para que sus dos votos en la Mesa del Congreso inclinen la balanza en contra del escrito de disconformidad del Gobierno.

Hasta ahora todos los vetos del Gobierno han sido asumidos por el órgano de gobierno de la Cámara baja salvo dos, que al ser desoídos han acabado en el Tribunal Constitucional donde el Ejecutivo ha planteado un conflicto de competencias contra el Congreso.

Etiquetas