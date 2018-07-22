Público
Los países del sur de Europa tienen la tasa más alta de obesidad infantil

Este problema afecta principalmente a los niños griegos (39%) y a los malteses (38%), mientras que en España la tasa supera el 31%, según un estudio.

Un estudio evidencia que el nivel educativo es un determinante importante de la obesidad.

Nueve países de Europa forman parte de un grupo en el que más del 35% de los niños y adolescentes son obesos o tienen sobrepeso. En concreto, la obesidad infantil es un problema que afecta principalmente a los niños griegos (39%) y a los malteses (38%).

Estos datos, recogidos por el estudio Mapa y acercamiento sobre la obesidad infantil del Centro Común de Investigación de la Comisión Europea, evidencian que el nivel educativo, por ejemplo, es un determinante importante de la obesidad.

Estas cifras preocupantes muestran de forma detallada que es necesario implantar medidas para frenar la obesidad en niños y adolescentes que pueden derivar a transtornos más graves como las enfermedades cardiovasculares, hipertensión o niveles altos de colesterol.

En países como Irlanda, Rumanía, Hungría, Croacia, Polonia, Italia y España, esta tasa supera el 31%, pero le siguen Reino Unido, Portugal, Eslovenia, Eslovaquia, Letonia, Estonia y Finlandia, donde un cuarto de los menores padecen sobrepeso.

Por otro lado, los irlandeses, los daneses y los alemanes son los países en los que este problema de salud no supera el 15%.

Las causas

El estudio afirma que los principales factores de las obesidad infantil son los malos hábitos a la hora de comer e inactividad física pero también los factores económicos y ambientales. Los autores de este análisis recomiendan que tomar acciones inmediatas ya que afecta a la salud de los menores y hacen hincapié en que la obesidad en Europa está ligada al nivel socioeconómico y cultural.

