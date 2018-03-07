Tres ministras francesas (una en activo) han leído este miércoles en el teatro Bobino de París Los monólogos de la vagina con motivo del Día Internacional de la Mujer: la secretaria de Estado para la Igualdad Mujer-Hombre, Marlène Schiappa; la extitular de Trabajo Myriam El Khomri, y la exministra Roselyne Bachelot, informa El País.
Distintas ideologías y generaciones, pero un solo texto: el de la escritora feminista Eve Ensler, un éxito mundial que trascendió Estados Unidos en las últimas dos décadas. "La idea es decir que este es un tema que sobrepasa las diferencias políticas; hay cosas que se han hecho bien para las mujeres tanto desde la derecha como desde la izquierda”, declaró Marlène Schiappa al diario madrileño.
Las tres pronunciaron en voz alta la palabra vagina en la víspera de las huelgas y manifestaciones feministas, aunque lo hicieron un día antes del 8M para dejar claro que los temas de mujeres importan todos los días del año. "Se trata de enviar un mensaje de solidaridad femenina más allá de la política", añadió Schiappa.
