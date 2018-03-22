Público
Público

Pensiones Miles de personas claman en València por unas pensiones "dignas" y reprochan al Gobierno la "miserable" subida

En la manifestación se han exhibido numerosas pancartas en las que se ha podido leer 'Corruptos, ladrones, bajaros los sueldos y subiros las pensiones', o 'Ellas lo hicieron por mí, ahora yo lucho por ellas'.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Miles de personas se manifiestan en Valencia en defensa de unas pensiones dignas en una concentración promovida por sindicatos y organizaciones ciudadanas. EFE/ Juan Carlos Cárdenas

Miles de personas se manifiestan en Valencia en defensa de unas pensiones dignas en una concentración promovida por sindicatos y organizaciones ciudadanas. EFE/ Juan Carlos Cárdenas

Miles de personas han arrancado a las 11.00 horas de este jueves las calles del centro de València para reivindicar unas pensiones "dignas", que se actualicen en relación con el IPC y contra la "miserable revalorización" del 0,25%. Además, han entonado cánticos contra el Gobierno y el presidente como "Rajoy, ladrón, nos quitas la pensión" o "que sí, que sí, que sí hay dinero".

La manifestación ha empezado desde la plaza del Ayuntamiento de València y discurre por la calle Barcas, el Parterre, la Puerta de la Mar y la calle Colón en una movilización integrada por miles de personas, convocada por más de 40 organizaciones y sindicatos como la Coordinadora En Defensa de las Pensiones Públicas, UGT, CCOO, Intersindical Valenciana, CGT o los Yayoflautas.

También han tenido presencia en la marcha representantes de partidos como Compromís, Podemos y el PSPV y de las administraciones valencianas, como la vicepresidenta de la Generalitat, Mónica Oltra, el alcalde de València, Joan Ribó, o el conseller de Hacienda, Vicent Soler.

En la manifestación en defensa de unas pensiones públicas y dignas se han exhibido numerosas pancartas en las que se ha podido leer 'Corruptos, ladrones, bajaros los sueldos y subiros las pensiones', 'Ellas lo hicieron por mí, ahora yo lucho por ellas' y múltiples cánticos contra las entidades bancarias y el Gobierno central.

Etiquetas