Periodistas piden regulación y control sobre las informaciones sobre violencia machista

Las informaciones sobre violencia de género necesitan "regulación y control" y se deben potenciar políticas de igualdad que impidan malas prácticas en este ámbito en los medios de comunicación.
Éstas son las principales conclusiones del debate "¿Qué pueden hacer los medios de comunicación contra la violencia machista?", organizado por Periodistas por la Igualdad en Madrid.
La directora de la Fundación Mujeres, Marisa Soleto, la periodista especializada de Eldiario.es Ana Requena, la informadora de TVE Eva Herrero, el periodista de Cuartopoder.es Pedro de Alzaga y la socióloga Cristina Hernández han incidido en la necesidad de que haya una especialización en igualdad en los medios de comunicación.
Requena, que ha sostenido que hay que estudiar cómo humanizar las noticias sobre las víctimas, ha apostado por la aplicación transversal de la perspectiva de género en todas las secciones de los medios.
Soleto, por su parte, ha solicitado que los informadores sigan un manual deontológico a la hora de publicar noticias sobre violencia machista y ha pedido a los periodistas compromiso y autorregulación para que el periodismo también luche contra esta lacra social.
