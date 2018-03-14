Un cachorro de bulldog francés murió el pasado lunes después de que la azafata de un avión de United Airlines obligara a su dueña a meterle en el compartimento superior portaequipajes antes de despegar, según informa CNN.
El accidente ocurrió el lunes en un vuelo de cuatro horas entre Houston (Texas) y el aeropuerto de La Guardia de Nueva York cuando la dueña del perro que viajaba con dos niños pequeños tuvo que depositar a su mascota en el compartimento superior de la aeronave destinado a objetos.
La pasajera Maggie Gremminger explicó en su página de Facebook que la pasajera quería mantener el perro debajo del asiento, en una bolsa de transporte, cumpliendo las normas de la compañía, pero la azafata insistió en que colocara el animal sobre su cabeza.
También ha relatado cómo podían oír los gemidos del perro durante el despegue y en otros momentos de turbulencias durante el vuelo. Hasta que se hizo el silencio.
La portavoz de la compañía, Maggie Schmerin, ha lamentado el "trágico accidente".
"Asumimos toda la responsabilidad y expresamos nuestras más profundas condolencias a la familia", aseguró la aerolínea añadiendo que se encuentran investigando lo ocurrido para que no vuelva a suceder.
United Airlines permite mascotas en la cabina cuando son transportadas en perreras especiales. La bolsa debe caber completamente debajo del asiento frente al cliente y permanecer allí en todo momento. Algunos tipos de animales tienen prohibido volar en cualquier vuelo.
Los viajes en avión son especialmente peligrosos para razas como los bulldogs, cuyos pequeñas vías nasales los hacen vulnerables a la privación de oxígeno y a un golpe de calor.
Según un informe del Departamento de Transporte de los Estados Unidos emitido en febrero, 24 animales murieron a bordo de compañías aéreas el año pasado. United es la compañía aérea que más muertes registró en sus aviones con un total de 18 animales muertos y 13 heridos.
También es la aerolínea que más animales transporta, con 138.178 animales en 2017. Alaska Airlines, que transportó un total de 114.974 animales, tuvo una tasa de incidentes de 0,26, una décima parte de la tasa de United.
