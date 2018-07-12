El juzgado de Instrucción 15 de València investiga a una madre y a un hijo por un delito contra los sentimientos religiosos al ser autores y difundir un cartel que ilustraba el beso de dos vírgenes con un mensaje: "Contra la sagrada opressió. Estima com vulgues" (Contra la sagrada opresión. Ama como quieras).
El cartel, promovido por la asociación Endavant l' Horta, fue elaborado para la celebración del Orgullo LGTBI de 2016 en València y tenía como protagonistas a la virgen de los Desamparados, patrona de València, y la virgen de Montserrat.
La publicación del cartel estuvo cargada de polémica. Tanto es así que el cardenal arzobispo de la ciudad, Antonio Cañizares, conocido por sus declaraciones homófobas y machistas, convocó un acto de "desagravio" que consistió en una suerte de rezo de rosario protesta y una misa en la catedral.
El caso judicial ya cuenta con dos investigados: una madre y un hijo. Las investigaciones realizadas desde el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunitat desembocaron en la IP de los ahora investigados.
El juzgado de Instrucción 18 de València dio carpetazo al caso al considerar que el cartel con un beso lésbico no constituía un delito de ofensa a los sentimientos religiosos. Sin embargo, la investigación se mantiene abierta en otro juzgado —el primero en recibir la denuncia por el cartel—.
