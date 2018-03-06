Un pesquero con 1.500 litros de gasoil se hunde frente a Muxía (A Coruña)

Efectivos de la Xunta de Galicia han desplegado barreras anticontaminación después de hundirse un barco pesquero sin nadie a bordo a diez metros del muelle de Muxía (A Coruña) con una carga de combustible de 1.500 litros.
Según han explicado a Europa Press fuentes de la Consellería do Mar, en Muxía hay personal de Portos de Galicia y del Servizo de Gardacostas que han desplegado barreras anticontaminación y mantas absorbentes para que el combustible no se extienda.
Las mismas fuentes del Gobierno autonómico han puntualizado que el vertido de combustible del pesquero hundido está "confinado en la dársena" de Muxía.
El servicio de emergencias 112 Galicia recibió la alerta del hundimiento del pesquero sobre las 23,15 horas del lunes a través del aviso de un particular. Tras el aviso, el 112 informó de lo ocurrido a Salvamento Marítimo, al Servizo de Gardacostas, a la Guardia Civil, a Portos de Galicia y a Protección Civil.
El barco de 15 metros de eslora, de nombre René Segundo y propiedad de un armador de esta localidad, se encontraba a diez metros del muelle de Muxía cuando se hundió por causas que todavía se desconocen.
Salvamento Marítimo ha explicado a Efe que el incidente no supone un peligro para la navegación y ha puesto a disposición sus medios para colaborar en la tarea de reflotar el barco. Está previsto que la compañía aseguradora lo reflote a lo largo de la jornada, han añadido fuentes de Protección Civil.
