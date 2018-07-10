Una petición en Change.Org exige la modificación del artículo 49 de la Constitución española por referirse a las personas con discapacidad como "disminuidos físicos, sensoriales y psíquicos". "Llama la atención que el Pleno del Congreso de los Diputados haya reformado un artículo como el 135, y casi 40 años después, mantenga una expresión tan negativa para las personas con discapacidad como disminuido", insiste la promotora de la petición, Vicky Bendito.

En el escrito, Bendito hace alusión a la definición de la palabra 'disminuido' por parte de la RAE: "Que ha perdido fuerzas o aptitudes, o las posee en grado menor a lo normal". Y añade: "Esta descripción no me define, como tampoco me considero inválida o impedida" por ser sorda.

La petición, que lleva más de 57.000 firmas, tilda de incomprensible que se siga recogiendo el término disminuido en la Carta Magna cuando "España ha firmado y ratificado la convención de la ONU sobre los derechos de las personas con discapacidad".

"El lenguaje contribuye a la normalización y a la inclusión. Difícilmente podemos avanzar en la inclusión y los derechos de las personas con discapacidad cuando nuestra Constitución emplea un término tan negativo", reitera Bendito en el texto. El cambio de la expresión en el artículo "dejaría constancia de que nuestros legisladores están a la altura de la sensibilidad y las demandas sociales", concluye la petición.

En la nueva actualización, la impulsora de la demanda agradece el apoyo y anuncia que la petición ya ha llegado al pleno del Congreso, aunque falta que se transforme en una iniciativa parlamentaria para reformar el artículo. Por eso, insiste en la necesidad de seguir difundiendo la demanda "para que esta reforma sea pronto una realidad".

