Piden seis meses de cárcel para un profesor de la Universidad de La Laguna por acosar a una estudiante

El escrito de acusación recoge que llegó a enviar hasta 80 correos electrónicos en horario de madrugada entre abril y junio del año pasado a una alumna de Ciencias de la Información.

Campus Guajara de la Universidad de La Laguna, Santa Cruz de Tenerife. / ULL

La Fiscalía solicita seis meses de cárcel y apertura de juicio para oral para un profesor de Economía Aplicada de la Universidad de La Laguna por un presunto delito de acoso a una estudiante de Ciencias de la Información.

El escrito de acusación recoge que llegó a enviar hasta 80 correos electrónicos en horario de madrugada entre abril y junio del año pasado, e incluso, ante la indiferencia de la alumna, amenazó con negarle una matrícula de honor en su asignatura si no acudía a la revisión del examen o persistía en su actitud.

Según informa 'Mírame Televisión' y recoge la Fiscalía, en los correos electrónicos no se planteaban generalmente cuestiones académicas sino propuestas de tipo personal como un viaje a Madrid, visitas a museos o asistencia a conciertos, una situación que generó en la víctima un "estado de intranquilidad y sosiego".

