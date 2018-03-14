Público
Pinto Investigan un nuevo intento de secuestro a un niño en un colegio de Pinto

Se trataría del segundo intento fallido de secuestro a un menor en la Comunidad de Madrid en esta última semana. 

Colegio Europa de Pinto

La Guardia Civil y la Policía Local de Pinto (Madrid) investigan un incidente ocurrido a las 14,00 horas de hoy a la salida del colegio Europa de la localidad, en el que se han visto involucrados un menor de edad y un adulto, que ha llevado al centro a pedir que se extreme la precaución ante cualquier "persona extraña".

Según ha informado la Policía Local de Pinto a través de las redes sociales, el menor involucrado en los hechos se encuentra a salvo, "en perfecto estado y con sus padres".

Inserta además una circular que ha difundido hoy el equipo directivo del colegio "por si alguien ha sido testigo" del incidente "y ha visto a una persona con las características descritas", que corresponden a "un hombre blanco, rubio, con barba, de complexión fuerte, con acento, que vestía cazadora negra, chándal y zapatillas deportivas".

La dirección del colegio pide a las familias que si observan a alguien con esa descripción o "la presencia de alguna persona extraña en las proximidades del centro", se pongan en contacto con la Policía Local de Pinto o con la Guardia Civil, que ya investigan lo sucedido.

Además, la Policía recomienda a los responsables de los alumnos "que siempre estén atentos a los menores de edad en las inmediaciones de los colegios y que si observan algo sospechoso" lo pongan en conocimiento de las Fuerzas de Seguridad.

El pasado 8 de marzo tuvo lugar otro incidente en las puertas del colegio Logos, en el municipio madrileño de Las Rozas, donde se produjo un intento de secuestro a un adolescente de 14 años que consiguió desprenderse de sus captores a la entrada al centro, hechos que también están siendo investigados por la Guardia Civil.

