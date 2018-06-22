Público
La plantilla de H&M gana la huelga y consigue un acuerdo con mejoras salariales

Después de nueve días de paros indefinidos, esta mañana ha sido ratificado en asamblea de trabajadores y trabajadoras el acuerdo alcanzado anoche por el Comité de Huelga y la dirección de la empresa.

Huelga de los trabajadores de H&M. / UGT

Tienda de la cadena de ropa H&M. / EFE

Los trabajadores y las trabajadoras de H&M desconvocan la huelga celebrada durante nueve días tras alcanzar en la noche de ayer un acuerdo el Comité de Huelga y la dirección de la empresa. Según los sindicatos es un gran avance en mejoras salariales. 

Tras las reclamaciones llevadas a cabo principalmente por mujeres, toda la plantilla verá aumentado su salario y se recorta la diferencia salarial que existe entre gran parte de la plantilla, siendo los más beneficiados los salarios más bajos.

Los términos del acuerdo incluyen, concretamente, un aumento de forma progresiva del salario bruto anual a partir de 2019 de los salarios más bajos hasta alcanzar los 15.005 euros en 2021. 

Además, se creará un complemento de turnos especiales de 100 euros brutos por 12 pagas para el personal con un turno asignado por la empresa que inicien su jornada entre las 8 y las 10 horas.

Los empleados de H&M han conseguido reconocimientos de categorías profesionales para el personal que realiza tareas administrativas en recepción y oficinas, con el establecimiento de complemento de polivalencia por realizar tareas de mozos. Y, del mismo modo, para mozos que realizan tareas administrativas

