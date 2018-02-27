La Plataforma en Defensa de la Libertad de Información (PDLI) evaluará este miércoles en el Congreso el retroceso legislativo que se ha producido en España en materia de derechos fundamentales, "alejando a España de los estándares internacionales sobre libertad de expresión e información".
La intervención, a cargo del director legal de la PDLI, Carlos Sánchez Almeida, tendrá lugar en la comisión mixta de seguridad nacional a petición del Grupo Parlamentario Unidos Podemos, donde incidirá en cómo esa regresión ha afectado en los últimos años, sobre todo en internet.
En su comparencencia (que podrá seguirse en directo a las 10.45 horas a través del canal audiovisual del Congreso), Almeida analizará los efectos en los derechos a la libertad de expresión y de acceso a la información, así como los riesgos a los que se enfrentan los internautas frente a los ciberataques.
El director legal de la Plataforma también abordará el fenómeno de las noticias falsas, oponiéndose a cualquier tipo de recorte de libertades en internet o de "injerencia política" en los medios de comunicación, explica la PDLI en un comunicado.
La Plataforma considera "muy preocupante la narrativa que, por parte del Gobierno, se pretende imponer en este asunto, enmarcándolo como una cuestión de seguridad nacional y estableciendo categorías de medios, distinguiendo entre los supuestamente serios de los que no lo serían".
"Ya existen instrumentos jurídicos suficientes, tanto en el ámbito penal como civil, para combatir contenidos falsos y el daño que puedan causar sobre derechos individuales", defiende la Plataforma, que considera que "cualquier iniciativa para actuar en este terreno debe mantenerse dentro de los límites de la Declaración conjunta sobre libertad de expresión, noticias falsas, desinformación y propaganda de los relatores de Naciones Unidas, la OSCE y otras organizaciones.
