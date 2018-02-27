La plataforma 'Hablamos?' convoca concentraciones por la libertad de expresión

'Hablamos?', la plataforma que promovió las movilizaciones de banderas blancas el 7 de octubre para reclamar diálogo en el conflicto secesionista en Catalunya, vuelve a convocar concentraciones el próximo domingo, 4 de marzo, ante los ayuntamientos de todo el país, esta vez en defensa de la libertad de expresión.
Según ha explicado el portavoz de esta iniciativa ciudadana, Guillermo Fernández, la convocatoria es una respuesta a la "dinámica reciente de ataques a la libertad de expresión".
"Hemos pensado que es un buen momento para volver a salir a las calles de color blanco y de modo apartidista para reivindicar que el diálogo, la palabra y la libertad son instrumentos esenciales para salir del pozo en el que está este país", ha afirmado Fernández.
La convocatoria llama a los ciudadanos a concentrarse el próximo domingo, 4 de marzo, a las 12:00 horas frente a los ayuntamientos de toda España.
El comunicado que la plataforma ha difundido a través de su página de Facebook hace referencia a las últimas polémicas relacionadas con la libertad de expresión: "el caso de Casandra Vera, del director y subdirector de la revista "El Jueves", del cantante César Strawberry o de Pablo Hasel".
"La aplicación por parte del Gobierno de la 'ley mordaza' ha creado un ambiente de intolerancia y restricción de libertades en todo el país mientras se dejan por hacer otras medidas urgentes y necesarias, como leyes anticorrupción, medidas para favorecer la vivienda digna, subidas de pensiones, legislación social o leyes a favor de la igualdad efectiva entre hombres y mujeres", denuncian.
Asimismo, aseguran que "este país debe actuar como dique en este retroceso de derechos que parecían conquistas sólidas, saliendo a la calle para mostrar su malestar y defender la libre expresión ejerciéndola en colectivo".
Por último, piden a las fuerzas políticas que se unan "para poder acabar con esta ley desde las instituciones".
"Que las plazas vuelvan a ser un lugar de encuentro donde se pueda decir, pintar, gritar, cantar o bailar lo que se quiera. De blanco, sin siglas de partidos, todas y todos juntos", reclaman desde 'Hablamos?'.
