La Policía Nacional baraja el accidente laboral como principal hipótesis de la muerte del hombre hallado este martes en el hueco de un ascensor del hospital de La Paz, han informado a Europa Press fuentes policiales.
Los agentes de la comisaría del distrito de Fuencarral, que se han hecho cargo de la investigación, tratan de identificar el cadáver del hombre de entre 50 y 60 años. No portaba DNI ni otra documentación identificativa. Todo indica que llevaba tres o cuatro días muerto, aunque será la autopsia que se le practique hoy la que lo determinará.
Precisamente, el fuerte hedor que desprendía la zona alertó al personal de mantenimiento y seguridad, que fueron los que encontraron el cadáver. Se encontraba en posición decúbito supino y estaba policontusionado, con fracturas abiertas compatibles con una importante caída.
El hombre, que iba vestido con un pantalón corto y una camiseta de cuadros, no es empleado del hospital pero entre sus pertenencias le fue encontrada una orden de trabajo, por lo que los agentes investigan ahora si pertenecía a alguna subcontrata de mantenimiento. También buscan entre personas denunciadas como desaparecidas.
Además, llevaba una llave maestra que le permitía abrir y cerrar los montacargas y acceder a zonas restringidas. Por eso, los agentes están investigando las cámaras de seguridad de la zona y hablando con testigos que ayuden a determinar quién es esta persona y qué le ocurrido.
A pesar de que todas las indicaciones apuntan a accidente laboral, la Policía mantiene abiertas todas las líneas de investigación, han indicado las mismas fuentes.
