La Policía Nacional ha desalojado sin incidentes ni detenidos el palacete situado en la plaza de Margaret Thatcher, junto a la de Colón, que el colectivo neonazi Hogar Social Madrid tenía ocupado desde abril de 2017.
Según ha informado la Jefatura Superior de Policía Nacional de Madrid, en el desalojo, que se ha producido en torno a las siete de esta mañana, han participado agentes de la Unidad de Intervención Policial acompañados de la comisión judicial.
El propio colectivo de Hogar Social Madrid ha informado en Twitter del desalojo del edificio "con niños dentro". También se ha quejado de que la Policía no les haya dejado sacar la comida que tienen allí almacenada para repartir.
El pasado 16 de mayo la Policía paralizó el desalojo del edificio al no poder abrir un cerrajero la puerta, que es de seguridad reforzada porque el palacete es propiedad de la Banca Privada de Andorra, ahora intervenida, en el que estaba la sede del Banco de Madrid.
