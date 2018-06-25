Público
Puerto de Santamaría La Policía investiga otra supuesta violación a una menor en Cádiz durante San Juan

Ya son cinco las denuncias presentadas por agresión sexual durante la madrugada del pasado domingo. 

Policía Nacional - EFE

La violencia machista emborronó la pasada noche de San Juan: a las cuatro denuncias de agresión sexual en Catalunya —hay dos menores detenidos por una de ellas— hay que sumar otra supuesta agresión sexual cometida contra una menor de 15 años de edad en la playa de El Buzo de El Puerto de Santa María (Cádiz), unos hechos que tuvieron lugar sobre las 04:30 horas de la madrugada del sábado al domingo.

La Policía Nacional ya está investigando los hechos tras la denuncia presentada por la menor en la mañana del domingo en la Comisaría de El Puerto de Santa María. Los investigadores intentan esclarecer las circunstancias que rodean estos hechos, e identificar al supuesto agresor.

La menor, que había acudido a celebrar la noche de San Juan a El Puerto de Santa María junto a un grupo de amigas desde Sevilla, habría sufrido una agresión sexual con penetración y violencia, según la denuncia.

(Habrá ampliación)

