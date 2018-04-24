Un vecino de Albacete capital se ha encontrado casi 2.000 euros en la calle y los ha entregado en la Comisaría del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía, donde los agentes están realizando las gestiones pertinentes para tratar de identificar al propietario del dinero.
Según ha informado la Delegación del Gobierno en una nota de prensa, entre otros trámites legales, si no apareciera el propietario del dinero, cuando se cumpla el plazo de dos años desde la entrega en Comisaría, la persona que lo encontró tendrá derecho a recibirlo, después de comparecer en el Juzgado correspondiente.
Se trata, pues, de un hecho ejemplar y es por eso que la Policía Nacional ha destacado que merece la pena difundirlo y valorarlo como una "nueva demostración de honradez en el vecindario de la ciudad".
