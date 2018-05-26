Agentes de la Policía Nacional y técnicos del 112 Baleares se desplazaron a las 20.13 horas del viernes al número 96 de la calle Arxiduc Lluís Salvador de Palma tras recibir una llamada alertando del hallazgo de un bote de tipo clínico etiquetado como 'Filoviriade ébola virus ARN'.
Según han informado fuentes del 112 Baleares, la muestra ha sido enviada al Centro Nacional de Microbiología del Instituto de Salud Carlos III de Madrid, "un centro de referencia en el sector", puesto que se desconoce si el líquido está o no infectado.
Fuentes de la investigación afirman que todo parece tratarse de una broma de mal gusto, ya que la etiqueta del bote está mal escrita, pues pone "Filoviriade" en lugar de "Filoviridae", que es el término correcto. Asimismo, este no contiene ningún código de barras, por lo que podría tratarse de una broma.
Según han informado fuentes de la Conselleria de Salud a Europa Press, todo comenzó a última hora de la tarde del viernes cuando una vecina encontró el bote sobre los buzones de la finca y avisó inmediatamente al 112.
Hacia las 23.00 horas de la noche, el bote ya se encontraba en el Hospital Universitario de Son Espases, donde ha permanecido custodiado en una nevera a menos de 80 grados.
