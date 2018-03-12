Público
Pozuelo de Alarcón Muere un hombre al recibir diez disparos en Pozuelo de Alarcón

Un hombre de 43 años ha muerto esta mañana en la localidad madrileña tras recibir diez disparos en el interior de su coche.

Cuerpos de la Policía Nacional. EUROPA PRESS

Un hombre de 43 años ha muerto esta mañana en la localidad madrileña de Pozuelo de Alarcón tras recibir diez disparos en el interior de su coche, ha informado el servicio de Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid.

Según Emergencias, que ha recibido el aviso a las 9:26 horas, el hombre se desplazaba en su vehículo, a la altura del número 3 de la calle Solana, acompañado por otra persona, cuando ha sido tiroteado por una o varias personas.

El Servicio de Urgencia Médica de Madrid (SUMMA) solo ha podido confirmar el fallecimiento de la víctima, que, según la fuente, murió en el acto.

