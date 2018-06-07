Público
Premios Oficina Europea de Patentes Las mujeres se hacen con la mayoría de los premios a los inventores europeos

El presidente de la Oficina Europea de Patentes (OEP) destaca el récord en el número de mujeres ganadoras pese a ser "una profesión tradicionalmente dominada por hombres".

Las mujeres se hicieron este jueves con una mayoría de trofeos en los premios Inventor Europeo de 2018, otorgados por la Oficina Europea de Patentes (OEP), que reconocieron en cuatro de las seis categorías el valor económico y social de sus creaciones.

Durante la ceremonia de entrega de galardones, que tuvo lugar en Saint-Germain-en-Laye (oeste de París), el presidente de la OEP, Benoît Battisteli, destacó el récord en el número de mujeres ganadoras pese a ser "una profesión tradicionalmente dominada por hombres".

La francesa Agnès Poulbot se convirtió en la segunda mujer premiada en la categoría de Industria, la de pequeña y mediana empresa fue a parar a la irlandesa Jane ní Dhulchaointigh, el reconocimiento a la trayectoria fue para la suiza Ursula Keller, y el de país no-miembro de la OEP a la estadounidense Esther Sans Takeuchi.

