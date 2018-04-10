Público
Barómetro del CIS La preocupación por las pensiones repunta a su mayor nivel en 30 años

El problema del futuro de las pensiones salta al quinto lugar al ser citado en el 15,5% de los cuestionarios. La independencia de Catalunya vuelve a caer a su nivel más bajo desde el referéndum del 1 de octubre.

Concentración en Bilbao de la plataforma de asociaciones de jubilados, viudas y pensionistas de Bizkaia y los principales municipios del territorio en defensa de unas pensiones dignas, del sistema público de pensiones y de su actualización en base al IPC. | LUIS TEJIDO (EFE)

La preocupación ciudadana por el futuro de las pensiones ha repuntado en el último mes hasta alcanzar su nivel más alto de los últimos 30 años, mientras continúa bajando la inquietud de los españoles por la independencia de Catalunya, según el último barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS).

El barómetro del CIS, elaborado entre el 1 y el 13 del pasado mes de marzo, refleja que las pensiones escalan hasta el quinto puesto en la lista de problemas y ya son citadas por un 15,5 % de los encuestados.

Los encuestados siguen considerando al paro el primer problema nacional, y así aparece en el 65,9% de los cuestionarios de marzo. Detrás repiten la corrupción y el fraude, con un 34,5%; la clase política, mencionada en el 26% de las entrevistas, y los problemas económicos, con un 19,7%.

El problema del futuro de las pensiones salta al quinto lugar al ser citado en el 15,5% de los cuestionarios, desbancando otras cuestiones sociales como la sanidad, la educación o la calidad del empleo.

Del otro lado, la independencia de Catalunya vuelve a caer a su nivel más bajo desde el referéndum del 1 de octubre, con un 8,6 % frente al 11,3 % del mes pasado.

