En una iniciativa pionera y muy celebrada en las redes sociales, un grupo de al menos 50 destacados economistas españoles, todos hombres, ha decidido no acudir a actos académicos, mesas redondas y paneles que no incluyan al menos la presencia de una mujer.

Estos economistas firman un manifiesto que bajo el título No sin mujeres reclama más espacio para ellas en lugares tradicionalmente copados por los hombres. Los firmantes, entre los que destacan Santiago Carbó, Rafael Domenech, Juan Torres o Emilio Ontiveros, se comprometen "a no participar como ponente en ningún evento académico (Conferencia, Congreso, Jornadas o similar) o mesa redonda de más de dos ponentes donde no haya al menos una mujer en calidad de experta", según se puede leer en el texto del manifiesto que se ha conocido este miércoles.

Del mismo modo, los firmantes también instan al cumplimiento de la ley de igualdad aprobada en 2007.

Los impulsores del manifiesto recuerdan en Twitter bajo la eqtiqueta #No_Sin_Mujeres que este es un manifiesto abierto al que todavía pueden sumarse "todos aquellos académicos o profesionales de las Ciencias Sociales que quieran asumir públicamente el compromiso".