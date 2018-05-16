Público
Igualdad Los principales economistas españoles se comprometen a boicotear cualquier acto académico en el que no haya mujeres

Firman un manifiesto en el que instan a cumplir la ley de igualdad de 2007 y anuncia su intención de "no participar como ponente en ningún evento académico de más de dos ponentes donde no haya al menos una mujer en calidad de experta" 

Juan Gimeno, presidente de Economistas sin Fronteras y uno de los organizdores de las Jornadas, durante su intervención. / Twitter

Los economistas quieren que a partir de ahora todos los actos académicos cuenten con la presencia de al menos una muejre | Twitter

En una iniciativa pionera y muy  celebrada en las redes sociales, un grupo de al menos 50 destacados economistas españoles, todos hombres, ha decidido no acudir a actos académicos, mesas redondas y paneles que no incluyan al menos la presencia de una mujer

Estos economistas firman un manifiesto que bajo el título No sin mujeres reclama más espacio para ellas en lugares tradicionalmente copados por los hombres. Los firmantes, entre los que destacan Santiago Carbó, Rafael Domenech, Juan Torres o Emilio Ontiveros, se comprometen "a no participar como ponente en ningún evento académico (Conferencia, Congreso, Jornadas o similar) o mesa redonda de más de dos ponentes donde no haya al menos una mujer en calidad de experta", según se puede leer en el texto del manifiesto que se ha conocido este miércoles.  

Del mismo modo, los firmantes también instan al cumplimiento de la ley de igualdad aprobada en 2007. 

Los impulsores del manifiesto recuerdan en Twitter  bajo la eqtiqueta #No_Sin_Mujeres que este es un manifiesto abierto al que todavía pueden sumarse "todos aquellos académicos o profesionales de las Ciencias Sociales que quieran asumir públicamente el compromiso". 

