Público
Público

Prisión sin fianza para los ocho detenidos por la agresión a guardias civiles en Algeciras

Los hechos se desencadenaron el pasado sábado cuando los nueve agentes fuera de servicio, miembros de la unidad de los GAR, salieron de comer en un restaurante de la barriada de El Rinconcillo de Algeciras.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un agente de la Guardia Civil en una imagen de archivo. - EFE

Un agente de la Guardia Civil en una imagen de archivo. - EFE

El juez ha decretado prisión sin fianza para los ocho detenidos por la agresión el sábado pasado a nueve agentes de la Guardia Civil en Algeciras (Cádiz) cuando se encontraban fuera de servicio y salían de comer de un restaurante de esa localidad.

Fuentes próximas al caso han indicado que la autoridad judicial ha tomado esta decisión tras tomar declaración a los arrestados y escuchar a los testigos de la riña y a las víctimas de la agresión: dos sargentos y siete guardias del Grupo de Acción Rápida (GAR) del instituto armado.

Tras prorrogar la detención, los arrestados pasaron a disposición judicial, acusados por la Policía de atentado contra agente de la autoridad, desordenes públicos y riña tumultuaria.

Los hechos se desencadenaron sobre las seis de la tarde del pasado sábado cuando los nueve agentes, miembros de la unidad de los GAR desplegada en el Campo de Gibraltar para reforzar la lucha contra el narcotráfico en la zona, salieron de comer en un restaurante de la barriada de El Rinconcillo de Algeciras, disfrutando de su domingo libre.

Según fuentes policiales, cuando fueron a recoger sus vehículos en un aparcamiento en la calle, se encontraron a varias personas que celebraban una primera comunión en un restaurante aledaño y que les cortaron el paso y comenzaron a insultarles y a agredirles.

Pronto se sumaron otros asistentes a la comunión y, mientras los agentes se identificaban como tales y trataban "de calmar los ánimos", la violencia del grupo aumentó y empezaron a tirarles piedras, adoquines, ladrillos e incluso con algún bate de béisbol.

La violencia fue tal que uno de los agentes hizo tres tiros al aire, mientras que dos patrullas de la Policía Nacional acudieron a ayudar a los agentes.

Etiquetas