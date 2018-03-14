Un total de 106 catedráticos de Derecho Penal de universidades españolas han suscrito un manifiesto en el que defienden que la prisión permanente revisable sea derogada porque, además de no disuadir de la comisión de los delitos más graves, pone en peligro valores democráticos.



Encabezados por el ex letrado del Tribunal Constitucional y catedrático de Derecho Penal Juan Antonio Lascuraín de la Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, el texto firmado en pleno debate político sobre la eliminación de esta medida sostiene que no está constatada la necesidad de esta pena para evitar la reiteración delictiva del condenado y, sobre todo, que la medida suscita "poderos reparos" a los valores de justicia.



Así, el manifiesto asegura que la prisión permanente compromete "seriamente" los principios de la Constitución, ya que se imponen "penas inhumanas", posibilita "un encierro de por vida" y sitúa en todo caso el horizonte de libertad en un momento "lejano, incierto y que no depende del comportamiento del reo".



Pero además, los 106 catedráticos consideran que retrasar hasta los 25 años como mínimo la primera revisión también pone en peligro la reinserción social, la legalidad y la seguridad jurídica, valores que establece la Constitución.



"Se trata de una pena doblemente indeterminada que hace que el penado no sepa en qué momento recobrará su libertad: su encarcelamiento no tiene límite fijo", expone el documento que discute que la hipotética conformidad de esta figura al Convenio Europeo de Derechos Humanos no impediría su inconstitucionalidad.



En cualquier caso, concluyen los penalistas, más allá de su disconformidad con la Constitución, "la prisión permanente no es una buena ley. No hace de la nuestra una sociedad mejor, no añade eficacia en la evitación de delitos más graves y sí comporta un significativo deterioro de nuestros valores básicos".



Mañana el pleno del Congreso de los Diputados debate las enmiendas del PP y de Ciudadanos contra la proposición de ley del PNV en la que pide derogar esa medida.

