Prisión provisional sin fianza para el joven que mató a su prima en Fuerteventura

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 6 de Puerto del Rosario (Fuerteventura) ha decretado el ingreso en prisión provisional incondicional, comunicada y sin fianza para el joven de 22 años que presuntamente mató a su prima de 21 el pasado lunes, 4 de junio, en la zona de Valle de Santa Inés, dentro del municipio de Betancuria.
Así lo ha dado a conocer el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canaria (TSJC), que añade que la autoridad judicial le atribuye indiciariamente un delito de homicidio, que podría ser recalificado de asesinato según las pruebas que se están practicando en la actualidad, y otro de agresión sexual.
Por su parte, la investigación está residenciada en el Juzgado de Primera Instancia a instrucción número 6 de la capital majorera, ya que es el órgano que estaba de guardia cuando sucedió el crimen.
