Prisión provisional para los tres detenidos por agredir a un taxista en Salou

El juzgado de instrucción 6 de Tarragona ha ordenado prisión provisional para los tres detenidos por agredir a un taxista de Salou (Tarragona), que sigue ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI).
La magistrada ha acordado prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza por los delitos de homicidio en grado de tentativa, lesiones graves y atentado en concurso real con lesiones, según informa el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC).
Además de la declaración de los detenidos, la jueza también ha tomado declaración a varios perjudicados -cuatro agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra que sufrieron heridas leves durante las detenciones- y a numerosos testigos.
Los tres detenidos tienen 20, 23 y 30 años, dos de ellos son belgas y el tercero español y la víctima, un taxista de 30 años, sigue ingresado en la Unitat de Cures Intensives (UCI) del Hospital Joan XXIII de Tarragona.
El pronóstico del herido es grave, aunque evoluciona favorablemente y las previsiones son que pronto pasará a planta, según informa el centro sanitario.
Según los Mossos d'Esquadra, no constan antecedentes a ninguno de los tres detenidos, aunque en el momento de la detención mostraron una actitud tan agresiva que tuvo que intervenir la Brigada móvil (BRIMO) de los antidisturbios para arrestarles.
Los hechos sucedieron la pasada madrugada, cuando el taxista se negó a llevar a los jóvenes -que ya habrían entrado dentro del vehículo- por intentar pasar por delante del resto de usuarios que aguardaban un taxi.
A partir de aquí, los tres detenidos habrían atacado al taxista y uno de ellos lo habría tirado al suelo, con lo que la víctima sufrió un fuerte golpe en la cabeza y quedó inconsciente, sin que los testigos tuvieran tiempo de reaccionar.
Posteriormente, al llegar los Mossos d'Esquadra, personas que había en el lugar sí que colaboraron en la detención de los tres jóvenes, que exhibieron una actitud muy violenta en todo momento.
