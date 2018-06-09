Los cadáveres de dos reos del Centro Penitenciario de Algeciras-Botafuegos (Cádiz) han sido localizado este sábado con "síntomas de sobredosis", según ha informado el sindicato UGT Prisiones en una nota. El sindicato ha criticado así la "falta de medios personales" en los servicios sanitarios de la prisión algecireña, lo que obliga a un "reparto inadecuado de la medicación".
"La falta de respuesta desde la Secretaria General de Institución Penitenciaria tiene como resultado que en lo que llevamos de año, sean ya cinco los fallecimientos en estas circunstancias", ha lamentado el sindicato.
Los hechos han sucedido en la mañana de este sábado cuando en el recuento de internos y relevo de funcionarios, uno de los reclusos no ha respondido a la llamada del funcionario, por lo que se ha dado aviso al Jefe de Servicios y a los servicios médicos, que no pudieron hacer por salvar su vida, certificando su fallecimiento.
Minutos más tarde, se recibía el aviso del fallecimiento de un segundo interno, al parecer por sobredosis al igual que el anterior reo, a la espera de lo que determinen las correspondientes autopsias, según ha indicado UGT.
Asimismo, el sindicato ha señalado que también este sábado se ha producido una pelea de reclusos en este centro, hasta detener los funcionarios el altercado.
