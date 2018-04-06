Público
Público

PRIVACIDAD Facebook notificará desde el lunes a todos sus usuarios qué aplicaciones usan y a qué información se permite el acceso

En España, la red social afirma que 44 personas instalaron la app 'Thisisyourdigitallife', origen del polémico trasvase de datos personales a Cambrigde Alanylita, y hasta136.985 personas pueden haber resultado afectadas por la filtración.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente ejecutivo de Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Archivo

El presidente ejecutivo de Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Archivo

Facebook notificará a los usuarios, a partir del lunes 9 de abril, qué aplicaciones utilizan y a qué información han permitido el acceso, y podrán conocerlo a través de un enlace que aparecerá en la parte superior de la página, según explicó el director de Tecnología de Facebook, Mike Schroepfer.

Así, los usuarios tendrán la posibilidad de decidir si eliminar o no algunas aplicaciones, y además serán informadas las que hayan visto comprometida su información en el caso Cambridge Analytica. 

Esta medida forma parte de un paquete más amplio anunciado por la compañía para ejercer un mayor control sobre los datos a los que pueden acceder las aplicaciones.

Estas modificaciones llegan después del escándalo de la consultora británica Cambridge Analytica, por el que los datos de 87 millones de usuarios de la red social habrían sido "compartidos de forma inadecuada" con Cambridge Analytica, según las estimaciones de la compañía.

En España, los cálculos de la empresa fundada por Mark Zuckerberg, sitúan el número de personas que instalaron la app 'Thisisyourdigitallife' en 44 y hasta un total de 136.985 personas pueden haber resultado afectadas por la filtración de datos.

En este contexto, la Agencia Española de Protección de Datos (AGPD) ha abierto actuaciones de investigación a Facebook con el objetivo de analizar la posible afectación de usuarios españoles en el robo de datos de usuarios de la red social.

Etiquetas