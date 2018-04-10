Público
PRIVACIDAD Facebook te paga por descubrir aplicaciones que vulneren la protección de datos

Mark Zuckerberg, en el Conrgeso de EEUU. EFE/SHAWN THEW

En su esfuerzo por recuperar la confianza de los usuarios y limpiar su imagen, tocada por el escándalo de las filtraciones de datos personales de millones de cuentas a empresas como Cambridge Analytica, Facebook propone pagar a quien denuncie un mal uso de datos por parte de desarrolladores de aplicaciones.

La compañía de Mark Zuckerberg cumple así una de las promesas que hizo a la semana de producirse el escándalo del descontrol de datos personales en manos de terceros, que reconoce que ha afectado de forma directa en todo el mundo a unas 87 millones de cuentas.

Copiada directamente de su sistema de recompensas para quienes descubran brechas de seguridad –por el que Facebook indica que paga 40.000 dólares a quienes han notificado errores- , esta nueva campaña “recompensará a las personas con conocimiento de primera mano y pruebas de casos donde una app de la plataforma de Facebook recopile y transfiera datos de las personas para ser vendidos, robados o utilizados para estafar o influir políticamente”, anuncia la red social en un comunicado.

Zuckerberg, de 33 años, comparece hoy y mañana ante tres comités —dos del Senado y uno de la Cámara de Representantes— para responder a las preguntas de los legisladores sobre el escándalo por la filtración de datos a Cambridge Analytica y sobre otros asuntos.

