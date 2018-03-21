Público
El propietario de un mesón en Manzanares se atrinchera armado en su interior

El hombre debía comparecer este miércoles en los juzgados por un robo que sufrió en su local hace un año y por el que estaba imputado.

El mesón donde se ha atrincherado su propietario en Manzanares (Ciudad Real).

Los agentes de la Guardia Civil que custodian el mesón situado en la calle Jesús del Perdón de la localidad de Manzanares (Ciudad Real), cuyo propietario se ha atrincherado este miércoles en el interior del establecimiento con un arma de fuego, han realizado un primer intento de aproximación a dicho mesón, llevando a cabo un acercamiento aunque sin realizar más movimientos.

Así lo ha confirmado a Europa Press el concejal de Seguridad del Ayuntamiento manzanareño, Miguel Ramírez, que ha comentado también que los encargados de realizar esta aproximación al establecimiento han sido los miembros de la Guardia Civil de Valdemoro (Madrid) que han acudido al lugar a prestar apoyo a la Guardia Civil de Manzanares.

Ramírez ha señalado también que los agentes están esperando a que "se encaucen" las negociaciones con el regente de este mesón antes de tomar la decisión de entrar en el mismo.

Se da la circunstancia de que el atrincherado, de unos 55 o 60 años, debía comparecer este miércoles en los juzgados por un robo que sufrió en su local hace un año y por el que estaba imputado. Fuentes municipales han indicado a Efe que, al parecer, el hombre tenía esa cita en los juzgados, ya que se sospecha que pudo estar implicado en el mismo.

Estos hechos por los que debía comparecer en los juzgados en calidad de imputado ocurrieron el 15 de marzo de 2017, cuando los empleados del mesón alertaron de que, de madrugada, una o varias personas que llevaban un arma blanca habían atracado el local y se habían apoderado de la recaudación.

Según las mismas fuentes, el propietario del local habría echado a su padre, que vive en el inmueble, y a un hermano, si bien no han podido precisar si había clientes en el interior del establecimiento.

