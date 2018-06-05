Público
Público

Protección de datos El CIS confirma lo que todos sospechamos: casi nadie se lee las políticas de privacidad 

La protección de los datos personales preocupa “mucho” o “bastante” a tres de cada cuatro encuestados (un 76,1%), y llama la atención la desconfianza instalada entre los españoles a la hora de efectuar pagos online.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen: Mohammed Hassan (Pixabay, CC0)

Imagen: Mohammed Hassan (Pixabay, CC0)

Más del 85% de los internautas españoles lee "algunas veces", "raramente" o "nunca" las políticas de privacidad de las páginas web que visita, indica el Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) en su barómetro de mayo, que sondea en esta ocasión sobre privacidad. El 2% de los encuestados ni siquiera sabe cómo hacerlo.

Curiosamente, la protección de los datos personales preocupa "mucho" o “bastante” a tres de cada cuatro encuestados (un 76,1%), y llama la atención la desconfianza instalada entre los españoles a la hora de efectuar pagos online: al 68,6% de los encuestados le da "poca” o "ninguna" seguridad dar el número de tarjeta por internet para realizar una compra, pero al 45% de los encuestados le da “bastante” seguridad pagar con esa misma tarjeta en un comercio tradicional.

Si bien la mitad de los españoles desconfía de la seguridad a la hora de instalarse una aplicación en el móvil, los datos indican que más de la mitad de los encuestados (el 52%) se confiesa "poco" o "nada informado" sobre los riesgos que conlleva proporcionar datos personales.

Otro de los datos relevantes que ofrece el barómetro del CIS es que casi el 70% de los encuestados (concretamente, el 68,9%) afirma que alguna entidad, institución o similar le ha llamado por teléfono o le ha enviado un mensaje o correo electrónico con fines publicitarios sin que les conste haberles proporcionado los datos de contacto. Y eso que no parece que demos nuestro consentimiento explícito tan alegremente como podría sospecharse: eso sólo lo confiesa el 4,8% de la muestra.

Curiosamente, los españoles valoran más la huella dactilar —un dato que no darían “salvo que fuera imprescindible” el 86,1% de los encuestados y que, sin embargo, algunos móviles recogen como herramienta de desbloqueo— que los datos médicos (un 66,9%) o el número de móvil (un 42,2%). Eso sí, la información personal que más protegemos es la financiera (salario, créditos solicitados, etc.).

Etiquetas