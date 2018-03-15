Público
Protestas en Lavapiés por la muerte de un mantero tras ser perseguido por la Policía

Decenas de personas se han concentrado en el lugar en protesta contra la presión policial que existe en la zona contra los vendedores ambulantes. 

Policías antidisturbios en la calle Mesón de Paredes con la calle del Oso, en el barrio de Lavapiés de Madrid, tras la muerte de un mantero de un paro cardíaco. EFE/JAVIER LIZÓN

Un joven mantero ha muerto esta tarde de un paro cardíaco tras ser perseguido por la policía en el barrio de Lavapiés de Madrid, según han informado fuentes de Emergencias Madrid y policiales. Tras el suceso, miembros de la Unidad de Intervención Policial (UIP) han cargado contra las personas que se han concentrado en el barrio para protestar contra la presión policial en la zona.

Según la policía, Mmame M., un senegalés de unos 35 años, estaba vendiendo perfumes en la Plaza Mayor y al percatarse del control policial contra el top manta salió corriendo. Una vecina de la zona que conocía a la víctima ha relatado a Efe que dos manteros corrían delante de dos policías municipales en moto y uno de ellos se ha desplomado a la altura del número 10 de la calle del Oso.

Los dos agentes han comenzado a reanimarle, tarea que han continuado sin éxito sanitarios del Samur-Protección Civil. 

El juez ha ordenado el levantamiento del cadáver a las ocho de la tarde.

Tras el suceso decenas de personas, entre las que se encontraba el compañero del mantero fallecido, se han concentrado en el lugar en protesta contra la presión policial que existe en la zona contra los vendedores ambulantes. Hasta el lugar se han desplegado al menos cinco furgonetas de la UIP para dispersar al medio centenar de manifestantes.

