Protestas en Lavapiés por la muerte de un mantero tras ser perseguido por la Policía

Un joven mantero ha muerto esta tarde de un paro cardíaco tras ser perseguido por la policía en el barrio de Lavapiés de Madrid, según han informado fuentes de Emergencias Madrid y policiales. Tras el suceso, miembros de la Unidad de Intervención Policial (UIP) han cargado contra las personas que se han concentrado en el barrio para protestar contra la presión policial en la zona.
Según la policía, Mmame M., un senegalés de unos 35 años, estaba vendiendo perfumes en la Plaza Mayor y al percatarse del control policial contra el top manta salió corriendo. Una vecina de la zona que conocía a la víctima ha relatado a Efe que dos manteros corrían delante de dos policías municipales en moto y uno de ellos se ha desplomado a la altura del número 10 de la calle del Oso.
Los dos agentes han comenzado a reanimarle, tarea que han continuado sin éxito sanitarios del Samur-Protección Civil.
El juez ha ordenado el levantamiento del cadáver a las ocho de la tarde.
#Directo |— PoderPopular.info (@PoderPopularWeb) 15 de marzo de 2018
Brutalidad policial en #Lavapies. Pegan a un hombre hasta que cae derrumbado mientras la policia le sigue pegando. pic.twitter.com/FpEZVX6ae9
Tras el suceso decenas de personas, entre las que se encontraba el compañero del mantero fallecido, se han concentrado en el lugar en protesta contra la presión policial que existe en la zona contra los vendedores ambulantes. Hasta el lugar se han desplegado al menos cinco furgonetas de la UIP para dispersar al medio centenar de manifestantes.
