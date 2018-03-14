Público
Libertad de expresión Queman fotos del rey en Banyoles para celebrar la sentencia de Estrasburgo

La convocatoria pedía llevar una foto del rey y unirse a un brindis con cava para demostrar que no hay miedo "a ejercer la libertad de expresión y la crítica contra la monarquía posfranquista"

Cartel de la convocatoria en Banyoles. | EP

Un grupo de personas quemaron la noche de este martes fotos del rey Felipe VI ante el Ayuntamiento de Banyoles (Girona) para celebrar la decisión del Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH) de condenar a España por una sentencia contra dos jóvenes por una acción similar.

La concentración tenía por objetivo festejar la condena hecha pública este martes que obliga a indemnizar a los dos condenados por la Audiencia Nacional en 2008 por un delito de injurias a la Corona por quemar una foto de los Reyes en una manifestación en Girona en 2007.

La convocatoria pedía llevar una foto del rey y unirse a un brindis con cava para demostrar que no hay miedo "a ejercer la libertad de expresión y la crítica contra la monarquía posfranquista", según afirma en su cuenta de Twitter la CUP del Pla de l'Estany (Girona).

