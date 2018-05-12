Queman treinta ambulancias en Bizkaia

Un total de 30 ambulancias han resultado calcinadas en un incendio que ha tenido lugar esta madrugada en Arrigorriaga (Bizkaia), además de otras cinco que han resultado dañadas por el calor, ha informado el Departamento de Seguridad del Gobierno Vasco.
El fuego ha comenzado sobre las cinco de la mañana, y ha tenido que ser apagado por varias dotaciones de bomberos. En la base, en el polígono industrial Atxukarro, estaban estacionadas cerca de 180 ambulancias, de las que 30 han resultado completamente calcinadas.
Incendio Atxukarro #Arrigorriaga extinguido, 29 ambulancias quemadas, además de las afectadas x el calor #Bomberos refrigerando— Bomberos Bizkaia (@BomberosBizkaia) 12 de mayo de 2018
Arrigorriagako sutea amatatuta, 29 anbulantzia erre dira, beste batzuk ere beroagatik kaltetutak #Suhiltzaileak hozten pic.twitter.com/YjSAQPF5j9
La Ertzaintza ha abierto una investigación sobre el incendio, que se produce en el mismo fin de semana en el que hay un cambio en la empresa concesionaria que lleva las ambulancias en Bizkaia. El pasado jueves ya hubo otro ataque en otra base vizcaína de ambulancias, la de Zorroza, donde pincharon las ruedas de noventa ambulancias.
