Racismo Expulsan a un viajero de un vuelo en Canarias por insultos racistas a una azafata

El hombre dijo textualmente “no quiero negras a mi lado” en un tono muy agresivo, por lo que el comandante del avión llamó a la Guardia Civil, que expulsó al pasajero del avión

Binter Canarias. EUROPA PRESS

Un hombre fue expulsado en la tarde de este miércoles de un vuelo que iba a cubrir la ruta La Palma-Tenerife Norte por proferir insultos racistas a una azafata, según ha confirmado la compañía Binter, que además ha presentado denuncia ante la Guardia Civil.

El viajero, de 75 años de edad, dijo textualmente “no quiero negras a mi lado”, refiriéndose a la azafata, según medios locales. Lo repitió varias veces en un tono muy agresivo, por lo que el comandante del avión llamó a la Guardia Civil, que expulsó al pasajero del avión.

La aerolínea muestra su "máximo rechazo e indignación" ante comportamientos de este tipo y muestra todo su "apoyo" a las tripulaciones de su flota que se "esfuerzan permanentemente" en prestar el mejor servicio a sus clientes.

Una vez fue desalojado del aparato el hombre por agentes de la Guardia Civil, el vuelo despegó con normalidad tras un retraso de unos veinte minutos.

