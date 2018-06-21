Público
Público

El rapero Valtonyc saca una versión de 'Bella Ciao' desde el exilio

El músico está huido de la justicia española desde el pasado 23 de mayo, día en el que cumplía el plazo que le dio la Audiencia Nacional para ingresar en prisión y cumplir la condena de tres años y medio que pesa sobre él.  

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El rapero Valtonyc, condenado a tres años y medio de cárcel por delitos como enaltecimiento del terrorismo, amenazas, calumnias e injurias graves a la Corona | EFE

El rapero Valtonyc, condenado a tres años y medio de cárcel por delitos como enaltecimiento del terrorismo, amenazas, calumnias e injurias graves a la Corona | EFE

El rapero Josep Miquel Arenas, conocido como Valtonyc, que se encuentra huido de la justicia tras ser condenado a tres años años y medio de prisión por las letras de sus canciones, ha publicado este jueves una nueva canción en Youtube. Se trata de una versión del famoso tema Bella Ciao, un himno antifascista que nació de la mano de los partisanos italianos que resistían el avance del fascismo en Italia. 

El músico mallorquín, que está condenado por los delitos de enaltecimiento del terrorismo, injurias a la Corona y amenazas, está acompañado en esta nueva aventura musical por el grupo de artistas internacionales Alegria e Libertà

Valtonyc se encuentra huido de la justicia desde el pasado 23 de mayo, día en el que expiraba la fecha límite que le impuso la Audiencia Nacional para ingresar en prisión. Este diario pudo confirmar que en algún momento el músico pasó por Bélgica. Sin embargo, se desconoce su ubicación actual. 

Etiquetas