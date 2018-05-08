Público
Sucesos Reabren el tráfico en el centro de Madrid, desalojado durante dos horas por un escape de gas

También se restablece el servicio en la línea 2 de Metro, interrumpido debido a esta incidencia entre las estaciones de Retiro y Ópera.

Desalojan viviendas y comercios entre Alcalá y Gran Vía por la rotura de una tubería de gas de gran dimensión. 8 DE MAYO DE 2018. EMERGENCIAS MADRID

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha reabierto al tráfico las calles de Alcalá, Gran Vía y Cedaceros que permanecían cerradas tanto a vehículos como a peatones tras la rotura de una tubería de gas en la calle Alcalá que ya ha sido reparada.

También ha sido restablecido el servicio en la línea 2 de Metro, interrumpido debido a esta incidencia entre las estaciones de Retiro y Ópera, según ha informado el suburbano.

Fuentes policiales han explicado a Efe que Bomberos del Ayuntamiento de Madrid han reparado la tubería que una máquina había roto en las obras que se acometen en un aparcamiento subterráneo a la altura del Metro de Sevilla, estación que permanece cerrada debido a estos trabajos.

Los cortes de tráfico se han extendido durante alrededor de dos horas debido al incidente que también ha obligado a desalojar a los viandantes y varios edificios de la calle Alcalá en el cruce de Virgen de los Peligros, donde ha tenido lugar el suceso.

